FNE at Golden Rose National Film Festival 2021: In the Heart of the Machine

Hristo Shopov in In the Heart of the Machine by Martin Makariev

VARNA: Martin Makariev’s period feature film In the Heart of the Machine, produced by Forward Pictures Entertainment , will screen in the main competition of the 39th Golden Rose National Film Festival (23–29 September 2021). According to the production, In the Heart of the Machine is the first Bulgarian film with 4K and HDR (High Dynamic Range) quality.

The action takes place near Sofia, at the huge Kremikovtsy steel mill, in the summer of 1978. The main characters are prisoners with serious crimes and life sentences, obliged to forced labor. One day, an unusual incident provokes a clash with the Communist militia and makes them pass through extreme situations. Boby Zahariev wrote the script based on a real story.

According to Makariev, who had been preparing himself for this “passion story” for over 10 years, he “wanted to get more maturity, to gain experience and be sure of the way he was going to tell it.”

The cast includes some of the most charismatic Bulgarian actors like Alexander Sano, Julian Vergov, Hristo Petkov, Hristo Shopov, Igor Angelov, Stoyan Doychev, Vladimir Zombori, Ivaylo Hristov, Bashar Rahal and Valeri Yordanov. Igor Angelov from North Macedonia also takes part in it.

The film was produced by Forward Pictures Entertainment in partnership with ImmerseFX and the support of the Bulgarian National Film Center.

Principal shooting took 21 days in August 2020. There were only two locations, which helped the crew to respect the anti COVID-19 measures.

Silvernoise will start domestic distribution on 22 October 2021.

Until In the Heart of the Machine, Makariev had been mostly known for his privately financed and entertaining box office hits Roseville (2013, produced by Forward Pictures Entertainment) Attraction (2018) and Wildlings (2019, both produced by Spirit Production House).

Production Information:

Producer:

Forward Pictures Entertainment (Bulgaria)

Coproducer:

ImmerseFX (Bulgaria)

Credits:

Director: Martin Makariev

Scriptwriter: Boby Zahariev

DoP: Andrei Andreev

Composer: Victor Stoyanov

Cast: Alexander Sano, Julian Vergov, Hristo Petkov, Hristo Shopov, Igor Angelov, Stoyan Doychev, Vladimir Zombori, Ivaylo Hristov, Bashar Rahal, Valeri Yordanov