01-10-2021

FNE at Golden Rose FF 2021: In The Heart of the Machine Grabs Best Film Award

By
    Producer Alexander Penev receiving the Golden Rose award for the film In the Heart of The Machine Producer Alexander Penev receiving the Golden Rose award for the film In the Heart of The Machine

    VARNA: Martin Makariev’s period feature film In The Heart of the Machine received the main prize of the 39th Golden Rose National Film Festival (23-29 September 2021). The same film was awarded for best script.

    The Jury’s Special award went to Andrey M Paunov for January. The film also won the Bulgarian Critics Guild Award.

    Pavel G. Vesnakov was awarded Best Director for his German Lessons, while Julian Vergov received the Best Actor Award for the same film.

    The City of Varna Special Award went to Victor Bojinov’s box office topper The Naked Truth about Zhiguli Band, while Ivaylo Penchev grabbed his traditional Audience Award, this time for Uncle Claus.

    A total of 12 feature films and 15 short films were screened in the two official competitions of the festival.

    FULL LIST OF WINNERS:

    Grand Prix - Best Feature Film:
    In The Heart of the Machine (Bulgaria)
    Directed by Martin Makariev
    Produced by Forward Pictures Entertainment
    Supported by the Bulgarian National Film Center

    Grand Prix - Best Short Fiction Film:
    Donkey (Bulgaria)
    Directed by Martin Negrev
    Produced by AEON Production
    Supported by the National Culture Fund

    Jury Special Award:
    January (Bulgaria, Portugal, Luxembourg)
    Directed by Andrey M Paunov
    Produced by Portokal
    Coproduced by BNT (Bulgaria), Terratreme Filmes, Tarantula
    Supported by the Bulgarian National Film Center, the Portuguese Institute of Cinema and Audiovisual, the Film Fund Luxembourg, Creative Europe MEDIA Programme

    City of Varna Special Award:
    The Naked Truth about Zhiguli Band (Bulgaria)
    Directed by Victor Bojinov
    Produced by Concept studio
    Supported by the Bulgarian National Film Center, the Burgas Municipality

    Best Director Award:
    Pavel G. Vesnakov for German Lessons (Bulgaria, Germany)
    Produced by Moviemento
    Coproduced by Heimathafen Film & Media
    Supported by the Bulgarian National Film Center, the Hamburg Schleswig-Holstein Fund

    Best Script Award:
    Boby Zahariev for In The Heart of the Machine (Bulgaria)
    Directed by Martin Makariev

    Best Cinematography Award:
    Nenad Boroevich for Fish Bone (Bulgaria, Romania)
    Directed by Dragomir Sholev
    Produced by KLAS Film
    Coproduced by the Bulgarian National Film Center, Hi Film Productions, the Romanian Television
    Supported by the Bulgarian National Film Center, the Romanian Film Centre, Eurimages

    Best Actress Award:
    Alexandra Kostova for Petya of My Petya (Bulgaria)
    Directed by Alexander Kossev
    Produced by BOF Pictures, Concept studio
    Supported by the Bulgarian National Film Center, the Burgas Municipality

    Best Actor Award:
    Julian Vergov for German Lessons
    Directed by Pavel G. Vesnakov

    Best Debut Feature:
    Petya of My Petya (Bulgaria)
    Directed by Alexander Kossev

    Special Mentions:
    Albena Pavlova for Petya of My Petya (Bulgaria)
    Directed by Alexander Kossev

    Women Do Cry (Bulgaria, France)
    Directed by Mina Mileva, Vesela Kazakova
    Produced by Activist 38
    Coproduced by Ici et La Productions, ARTE France Cinema
    Supported by the Bulgarian National Film Center, Ile de France, Eurimages

    Short Films Special Mentions:

    Fridgid (Bulgaria)
    Directed by Devina Vassileva
    Produced by Devina Vassileva
    Supported by the National Culture Fund, Creative Initiatives Programme
     
    Mona Liza (Bulgaria)
    Directed by Veselka Kuncheva
    Produced by Borough Film, Contrast Films, Puppets Lab, Right Solutions, Sonus

    Union of Bulgarian Filmmakers Award:
    Fish Bone (Bulgaria, Romania)
    Directed by Dragomir Sholev

    Critics Guild Award:
    January (Bulgaria, Portugal, Luxembourg)
    Directed by Andrey M Paunov
    and
    Mona Liza (Bulgaria)
    Directed by Veselka Kuncheva

    Audience Award:
    Uncle Claus (Bulgaria)
    Directed by Ivaylo Penchev
    Produced by Cinemaq
    Coproduced by Urban Media
    Supported by the Bulgarian National Film Center

    Published in Bulgaria

    Latest from Pavlina Jeleva

    More in this category:« FNE at Golden Rose National Film Festival 2021: Fish Bone