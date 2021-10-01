FNE at Golden Rose FF 2021: In The Heart of the Machine Grabs Best Film Award

Producer Alexander Penev receiving the Golden Rose award for the film In the Heart of The Machine

VARNA: Martin Makariev’s period feature film In The Heart of the Machine received the main prize of the 39th Golden Rose National Film Festival (23-29 September 2021). The same film was awarded for best script.

The Jury’s Special award went to Andrey M Paunov for January. The film also won the Bulgarian Critics Guild Award.

Pavel G. Vesnakov was awarded Best Director for his German Lessons, while Julian Vergov received the Best Actor Award for the same film.

The City of Varna Special Award went to Victor Bojinov’s box office topper The Naked Truth about Zhiguli Band, while Ivaylo Penchev grabbed his traditional Audience Award, this time for Uncle Claus.

A total of 12 feature films and 15 short films were screened in the two official competitions of the festival.

FULL LIST OF WINNERS:

Grand Prix - Best Feature Film:

In The Heart of the Machine (Bulgaria)

Directed by Martin Makariev

Produced by Forward Pictures Entertainment

Supported by the Bulgarian National Film Center

Grand Prix - Best Short Fiction Film:

Donkey (Bulgaria)

Directed by Martin Negrev

Produced by AEON Production

Supported by the National Culture Fund

Jury Special Award:

January (Bulgaria, Portugal, Luxembourg)

Directed by Andrey M Paunov

Produced by Portokal

Coproduced by BNT (Bulgaria), Terratreme Filmes, Tarantula

Supported by the Bulgarian National Film Center, the Portuguese Institute of Cinema and Audiovisual, the Film Fund Luxembourg, Creative Europe MEDIA Programme

City of Varna Special Award:

The Naked Truth about Zhiguli Band (Bulgaria)

Directed by Victor Bojinov

Produced by Concept studio

Supported by the Bulgarian National Film Center, the Burgas Municipality

Best Director Award:

Pavel G. Vesnakov for German Lessons (Bulgaria, Germany)

Produced by Moviemento

Coproduced by Heimathafen Film & Media

Supported by the Bulgarian National Film Center, the Hamburg Schleswig-Holstein Fund

Best Script Award:

Boby Zahariev for In The Heart of the Machine (Bulgaria)

Directed by Martin Makariev

Best Cinematography Award:

Nenad Boroevich for Fish Bone (Bulgaria, Romania)

Directed by Dragomir Sholev

Produced by KLAS Film

Coproduced by the Bulgarian National Film Center, Hi Film Productions, the Romanian Television

Supported by the Bulgarian National Film Center, the Romanian Film Centre, Eurimages

Best Actress Award:

Alexandra Kostova for Petya of My Petya (Bulgaria)

Directed by Alexander Kossev

Produced by BOF Pictures, Concept studio

Supported by the Bulgarian National Film Center, the Burgas Municipality

Best Actor Award:

Julian Vergov for German Lessons

Directed by Pavel G. Vesnakov

Best Debut Feature:

Petya of My Petya (Bulgaria)

Directed by Alexander Kossev

Special Mentions:

Albena Pavlova for Petya of My Petya (Bulgaria)

Directed by Alexander Kossev

Women Do Cry (Bulgaria, France)

Directed by Mina Mileva, Vesela Kazakova

Produced by Activist 38

Coproduced by Ici et La Productions, ARTE France Cinema

Supported by the Bulgarian National Film Center, Ile de France, Eurimages

Short Films Special Mentions:

Fridgid (Bulgaria)

Directed by Devina Vassileva

Produced by Devina Vassileva

Supported by the National Culture Fund, Creative Initiatives Programme



Mona Liza (Bulgaria)

Directed by Veselka Kuncheva

Produced by Borough Film, Contrast Films, Puppets Lab, Right Solutions, Sonus

Union of Bulgarian Filmmakers Award:

Fish Bone (Bulgaria, Romania)

Directed by Dragomir Sholev

Critics Guild Award:

January (Bulgaria, Portugal, Luxembourg)

Directed by Andrey M Paunov

and

Mona Liza (Bulgaria)

Directed by Veselka Kuncheva

Audience Award:

Uncle Claus (Bulgaria)

Directed by Ivaylo Penchev

Produced by Cinemaq

Coproduced by Urban Media

Supported by the Bulgarian National Film Center