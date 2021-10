SOFIA: Ivaylo Hristov’s black and white drama Fear has been selected as Bulgaria’s candidate for the 94th Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences award in the Best International Feature Film category.

The film produced by Pro Film follows the revolt and the opposition of a jobless teacher towards her fellow villagers, who deny her relationship with a black refugee.

Fear won the Best Film award at the 2020 Tallinn Black Nights Film Festival and the Varna Golden Rose National Film Festival.

In March 2021, Films2C sold North American rights to the US company Film Movement.