FESTIVALS: Bulgaria Postpones 2021 Golden Rhyton FF As COVID Worsens

SOFIA: Bulgaria’s NFC has announced the postponement of the 26th edition of the most important national non-fiction film festival Golden Rhyton , originally scheduled to take place in Plovdiv 3-9 December 2021.

The decision is caused by the worsening pandemic situation in the country and the order of the Ministry of Health from 3 November 2021, suspending “all mass events, musical and other festivals, fairs, folklore initiatives and others of this nature” until the end of the month. As of 25 October 2021 a COVID-19 Green Certificate proving vaccination, post-illness, or a negative result from an antigen or PCR test has been mandatory for access to cinemas.

The NFC stated that regardless of the fact that the preparations for the festival were at an advanced stage, “the uncertainty in the months to come and the impossibility to screen films in theatres made the appropriateness of the investment questionable”. They publicly thanked the Municipality of Plovdiv and the Lucky Cinema - House of Cinema, and all other festival partners for understanding the situation. The institution also apologised to the producers and the authors awaiting to see their films on the big screen and in the presence of the Plovdiv audience.

It is expected that the festival will be able to reschedule dates in the near future.

Traditionally, the Golden Rhyton film festival presents the production of documentary and animated films from the previous year in two official competitions. Those of them that have received public support from the institution are automatically included in them, while all the others are subject to an additional selection.

The previous 25th Golden Rhyton was held online 4-10 December 2020.