NEM Zagreb 2019 Announces Winners

ZAGREB: Projects by Matej Merlić and Daria Keršić won the first edition of NEM Zagreb, a brand new three-day event in the CEE region, where TV and film professionals exchanged their rich experiences from 11 to 13 December 2019.
The unscripted category award went to Matej Merlić for his project Travel Bug, while Daria Keršić won the scripted category with Dream Hackers. The main prize was 5,000 EUR along with a six-month license for the WriterDuet Pro screenwriting software.
The writing contest was intended for aspiring screenwriters. From both categories, the jury picked 20 scripts and organised meetings for their creators with some of the best production companies in the world, while the best six scripts were presented to all of the NEM Zagreb participants on the main stage on the last day of the event.
NEM Zagreb also included panel discussion, presentations, keynotes, workshops and screenings of exclusive TV content. “Conferences like NEM Zagreb are a great opportunity to show your content and connect. Being in the right place at the right time is the way to success in this industry”, says Danna Stern, managing director at the Israeli yes Studios.
The same dedicated team of people who have been organising NEM Dubrovnik for the past seven years, are behind NEM Zagreb. Since the beginning this market has been the biggest and strongest TV market in the CEE region with participants and companies coming from all over the world.
