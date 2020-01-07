unnamed 1 film new europe dynamic banner dok incubator deadline 2020 460x100px RGB

Documentary Series to Promote Croatia In China Featured

2020-01-07
Zagreb Zagreb Er-vet-en

ZAGREB: American media mogul and founder of E! Larry Namer is currently in Zagreb, where an episode of the documentary series Explore the World has recently been filmed.

The Croatian media reports that the 12-episode documentary series Explore the World is intended for the Chinese television stations Youku and Mango TV, with more than 700 million subscribers.

Larry Namer, who has been producing for the Chinese market for years, will additionally be involved in the production of a documentary about Croatia, according to Poslovni.hr.

back to top
 

Subscribe to FNE daily»

OSCAR 2020

fnemarketonline2019

rusian longtext

FNEAVIClick here>>>

EUROVOD 325X230 FNE

325x230

baner 325x230 ekran 2019

pobrane 2

unnamed 25

DVR banner 325x230

cEE animate 300x250 341kB

 NEM ZAGREB GET 1 FREE CTA 325x230 px

 

CinemaOfTheMonth122019

docbloc30032017

WhosGotTheMoney

FNE UNIC Update

Fne UnicUpdateNEW

fneAssocLogo315

logoCreativeEurope2019