ZAGREB: Domestic films' box office surged from 204,763 EUR in 2018 to 1 m EUR in 2019, with a total of 22 domestic releases in 2019, compared to only 7 in 2018. Croatian films had 268,817 admissions in 2019, compared to 53,968 in 2018.
These results are mostly due to Antun Vrdoljak’s biopic The General, which had 74,585 admissions in 2019, followed by Vinko Brešan’s political comedy What a Country (produced by Interfilm) with 58,265 admissions, according to the statistics issued by the Croatian Audiovisual Centre (HAVC).
The General, which was produced by Kiklop film, is currently screened on the Croatian Television (HRT) as a TV series.
Children's science fiction hit My Grandpa Is An Alien, directed by Andrea Škop and Drazen Zarkovic and produced by Studio Dim, holds the third place with 29,025 admissions.
The next spots are taken by The Last Serb in Croatia directed by Predrag Ličina and produced by Kinorama, with 28,072 admissions, award-winning docufiction Diary of Diana Budisavljević directed by Dana Budisavljević and produced by Hulahop, with 26,642 admissions, and the independent comedy Ufuraj se i pukni directed by Ljubomir Kerekeš and produced by Kerekeš teatar, with 17,533 admissions.
Total admissions reached 4,912,282 in 2019, compared to 4,607,068 in 2018, and all the films cashed in 21.2 m EUR / 157.9 m HRK in 2019 compared to 19.5 m EUR in 2018, according to the Croatian Audiovisual Centre (HAVC).
The Lion King topped the total charts with 259,427 admissions, followed by Joker (236,587), Frozen II (197,900), Avengers: Endgame (192,283) and Once Upon a Time… In Hollywood (121,229).