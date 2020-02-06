ZAGREB: The largest distributor of film and audiovisual content in the region, Blitz Group has acquired the Croatian distributor 2i film. Last year the two companies combined share of the total Croatian box office was more than 70%, which amounted to 20.9 m EUR / 156.6 m HRK with 4,866,144 admissions in 2019.
In 2019, Blitz distributed 80 films in Croatian cinemas, with 2,043,985 admissions and 9 m EUR / 67.3 m HRK total box office. At the same time, 2i Film distributed 25 films, attracting 1,235,490 admissions and earning 5.4 m EUR / 40.2 m HRK at the box office.
Blitz Group owns the CineStar TV channels and is the co-founder of Blitz-CineStar, a cinematic network that was voted the best theatrical exhibitor in 2019 by the International Union of Cinemas (UNIC). Since its foundation in 1992, Blitz has been distributing films by American studios such as Warner Bros., Paramount Pictures, LionsGate and Miramax, as well as well-known European studios such as StudioCanal, Pathé, Gaumont and SND.
Founded in 2012, 2i Film is one of the most innovative film distributors in Croatia and the region, known for its many years of collaboration with Disney, as well as the successful distribution of numerous independent and home-produced films such as the Koko franchise produced by Kinorama and ZG80, a 2016 box office hit by debutant director Igor Šeregi, produced by Kinoteka.
Blitz Group has now become a cinema distributor of Disney films and all of its brands for Croatia, Slovenia, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Northern Macedonia and Albania. Blitz Group also acquired a complete premiere catalogue of 2i Films, for the needs of its own CineStar TV channels and other distribution channels.