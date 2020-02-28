Orly2020 460x100 filmneweruope FNE Animated Open2020

Beta Film Buys Majority Stake in Croatian Production Company Drugi Plan Featured

2020-02-28
Newspapers by Dalibor Matanić Newspapers by Dalibor Matanić

ZAGREB: The German production company Beta Film has bought a majority stake in Drugi Plan, a Croatian production and service company specialised in high-quality drama series.

Founded by the ex-journalists Nebojša Taraba and Miodrag Sila, Drugi Plan was established in 2004. They started out with smaller television formats (docu-reality and culinary shows) for the Croatian Radiotelevision, Nova TV and the Croatian channel RTL. They moved on to produce the critically acclaimed crime series Mamutica and the family drama Loza for the Croatian Radiotelevision.

Over the last few years, they have produced two crucial Croatian drama series: Newspapers / Novine by Dalibor Matanić, which became the first Croatian project to be picked up by Netflix, and the first HBO Adria original series Success / Uspjeh directed by Oscar-winner Danis Tanović.

Prior to the acquisition, Beta film worked with Drugi Plan on developing a six-part drug and human trafficking thriller Amnesia set on the Croatian border and directed by Goran Gajić, as well as several other undisclosed projects.

The investment is expected to strengthen the position of Drugi Plan in Croatia and enable Beta Film to expand their portfolio of Eastern European productions. The company has not disclosed the price of the sale.

