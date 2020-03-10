ZAGREB: The 16th edition of ZagrebDox International Documentary Film Festival, due to take place from 15 to 22 March 2020, is being postponed due to the coronavirus outbreak. The new dates will be announced later.
The decision was made based on the information and guidelines received from the Republic of Croatia Civil Protection Headquarters, including a recommendation of a ban of indoor public gatherings with the aim of controlling the current epidemiological situation.
“We hoped that we would be able to host this year’s festival in the announced period, albeit on a smaller scale. Documentary filmmakers have always been among the most courageous. However, we believe that currently we cannot continue with ZagrebDox on the planned dates and expose our audience, filmmakers and media representatives to unnecessary risk”, the festival director Nenad Puhovski said.
The activities of the film professionals training programme ZagrebDox Pro, as well as the Pitching Forum, will take place on the announced dates online.
Seventeen films were to compete for the Big Stamp Award in the International Competition of the 16th edition of the International Documentary Film Festival – ZagrebDox. Over 100 documentaries were set to screen in 17 programmes during eight festival days from 15-22 March 2020.
Another 17 titles had been selected for The Regional Competition. The list includes six Croatian titles, of which five would have their world premiere at ZagrebDox.
Other official programmes are: Biography Dox, Musical Globe, Happy Dox, Controversial Dox, Masters of Dox, State of Affairs, Teen Dox, ADU Dox, Factumentaries etc.
International Competition:
143 Sahara Street (France, Algeria, Qatar)
Directed by Hassen Ferhani
Froth / Pena (Russia, Qatar)
Directed by Ilya Povolotskiy
Advocate / Lea Tsemel, Orechet Din (Switzerland, Canada, Israel)
Directed by Rachel Leah Jones, Philippe Bellaiche
In a Whisper / A media voz (France, Switzerland, Spain, Cuba)
Directed by Heidi Hassan, Patricia Pérez Fernández
The Wind. A Documentary Thriller / Wiatr. Thriller dokumentalny (Poland)
Directed by Michał Bielawski
Gods of Molenbeek / Aatos ja Amine (Finland)
Directed by Reetta Huhtanen
Exemplary Behavior / Pavyzdingas elgesys (Lithuania, Bulgaria, Slovenia, Italy)
Directed by Audrius Mickevicius, Nerijus Milerius
The Painter and the Thief / Kunstneren og tyven (Finland)
Directed by Benjamin Ree
Midnight Family (USA, Mexico)
Directed by Luke Lorentzen
Ridge / Säsong (Sweden)
Directed by John Skoog
Immortal / Surematu (Estonia, Latvia)
Directed by Ksenia Okhapkina
The Cave (Denmark, Germany, USA, Qatar, Syrian Arab Republic)
Directed by Feras Fayyad
It Takes a Family / De skygger vi arver (Denmark)
Directed by Susanne Kovács
For Sama (UK)
Directed by Waad al-Kateab, Edward Watts
Fraemling (Sweden)
Directed by Mikel Cee Karlsson
Anticlockwise (Iran)
Directed by Jalal Vafaei
Sunless Shadows (Iran, Norway)
Directed by Mehrdad Oskouei
