ZAGREB: The Croatian Audiovisual Centre announced new grants for production, minority coproduction, development and international cooperation. A total of 3.3 m EUR / 25 m HRK was allocated for 115 projects and individuals.
Out of 27 projects that were taken into consideration, feature films by Rajko Grlić, Vanja Juranić and a debutant director Bruno Anković were selected for support, with a total of 1.7 m EUR / 12.5 m HRK allocated for their films.
In addition to Croatian feature films, support was granted for six animated films, six documentaries, two short documentaries, four experimental films and five short films.
Feature films by Rusudan Glurjidze, Radu Jude and Stevan Filipović, as well as debut works by Maksym Nakonechnyi, Una Gunjak and Dominik Mencej, received support under the minority coproduction category.
