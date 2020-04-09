ZAGREB: The regional film funding initiative RE-ACT is accepting applications for the First Cut Lab RE-ACT summer session through 15 May 2020.
The workshop will take place in Serbia with dates to be confirmed.
The workshop is a part of a new collaboration with First Cut Lab, taking place for the second time. The workshop will select two long feature fiction films in the editing phase from Croatia, the Friuli Venezia Giulia region, Serbia or Slovenia. Details about the programme, eligibility criteria and the application process available on the First Cut Lab website.