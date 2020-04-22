Croatian.film Platform With More Than 68,000 Viewers

ZAGREB: The newly established VOD platform Croatian.film has attracted 68,000 unique users, who have visited the website 400,000 times. The highest number of visits to the website have come from Croatia, Serbia, the USA, Germany and Bosnia and Herzegovina.

“We are exceptionally pleased to announce that Croatian short films have been viewed 50 thousand times since the platform's launch. Thank you 50 thousand times!” said the team of the Zagreb Film Festival, which runs the platform.

They launched Croatian.film in February, as an extension of the Checkers, the festival’s competition of short films made by young Croatian filmmakers. The access to 118 films in the bilingual database is free of charge.

The top five most-watched films are: Gamer Girl (directed by Irena Jukić Pranjić, produced by Luma film), Smart Girls (directed by Sonja Tarokić and Hana Jušić, produced by Obala Art Centar), Do You Have a Story? (directed by Dario Juričan, produced by Blank_film Incubator), Playing the Tiger (directed by Jasna Nanut, produced by Academy of Dramatic Art, University of Zagreb), and White Room (directed by Mladen Stanić, produced by Academy of Dramatic Art, University of Zagreb).