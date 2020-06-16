FESTIVALS: Split Mediterranean Festival Takes Place in July

The festival, which has evening screenings at an open air cinema, will have limited capacity to comply with Croatia’s COVID-19 recommendations. The entry to cinemas will be confined to specified screening times, with no one admitted late.
The festival has also scrapped its traditional parties with DJs after the screenings, opting for post-screening music programming that will be limited to attendees with tickets to the films.
The festival will also have no accreditations, invitations, or special festival tickets.