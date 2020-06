PULA: The Pula Film Festival will be one of the first festivals in the CEE region to take place in the wake of the COVID-19 crisis. This year’s festival dates are still 18 – 26 July 2020, as previously announced.

The festival put out its call for volunteers in early June, and announced that all positions have been filled. The festival's statement from 15 June indicated that the programme would be announced soon.

The Split Mediterranean Film Festival has already announced a reduced programme for its 2 – 11 July 2020 event.