FESTIVALS: Sixteen Films Compete at Pula Film Festival

The Festival will open with the Croatian premiere of the Croatian/Swiss film Mare, directed by Andrea Štaka, starring Marija Škaričić and Goran Navojec. The film follows a family of five, in which the mother, although leading a relatively happy life, wishes to break free of the monotony of everyday life.
The following films will compete in the Croatian Film Programme:
Mater (Croatia, Serbia, France, Bosnia and Herzegovina)
Directed by Jure Pavlović
Produced by Sekvenca (HR)
Coproduced by Wake Up Film & Video Production (RS), Les Films de l'oeil sauvage (FR), Udruženje Novi film (BA)
The Voice (Croatia)
Directed by Ognjen Sviličić
Produced by Maxima Film (HR)
Fishing and Fishermen’s Conversations (Croatia)
Directed by Milan Trenc
Producedy by Studio Devet (HR)
Go, Went, Gone (Croatia)
Directed by Ljubo Zdjelarević
Produced by Kinoteka (HR)
Tereza37 (Croatia)
Directed by Danilo Šerbedžija
Produced by Focus Media (HR)
The Minority Co-Productions Programme will include following films:
Mare (Switzerland, Croatia)
Directed by Andrea Štaka
Produced by Okofilm Productions (CH)
Coproduced by Dinaridi film (HR), SRF (CH), SRG SSR (CH), ZDF/ARTE
Father (Serbia, France, Germany, Slovenia, Bosnia and Herzegovina)
Directed by Srdan Golubović
Produced by Baš Čelik (RS)
Coproduced by ASAP Films (FR), Neue Mediopolis (DE), Propeler Film (HR), Vertigo (SI), scca/Pro.Ba (BA), ZDF Arte (DE), Arte France (FR)
Barefoot Emperor (Belgium, Netherlands, Croatia, Bulgaria)
Directed by Peter Brosens
Produced by Bo Films (BE)
Coproduced by Topkapi Films (NL), Propeler Film (HR), Wajnbrosse Productions (BE), Art Fest (BG)
Don’t Forget to Breathe (Slovenia, Italy, Croatia)
Directed by Martin Turk
Produced by Bela film (SI)
Coproduced by Quasar Multimedia (IT), Studio Dim (HR), RTV Slovenia (SI), Rai Cinema (IT)
The Son (Bosnia and Herzegovina, Croatia, Romania, Montenegro)
Directed by Ines Tanović
Produced by Dokument (BA)
Coproduced by Spiritus movens (HR), Luna Film (RO), Monoo (SI), Cut Up (ME)
Corporation (Slovenia, Croatia)
Directed by Matej Nahtigal
Produced by Lignit Film (SI)
Coproduced by Jaako dobra produkcija (HR), MB Grip (SI), Zvokarna (SI), RTV Slovenija (SI)
Breast (Montenegro, Croatia, Serbia)
Directed by Marija Perović
Produced by Open Box Studio (ME)
Coproduced by Mitropa (HR), Meander Film (ME), Visionary Thinking (RS)
All Against All (Slovenia, Macedonia, Croatia)
Directed by Andrej Košak
Produced by Blade produkcija (SI)
Coproduced by Mind Produkcija (MK), Motion (HR), RTV Slovenija (SI), Studio Ritem (SI), Daiga (SI)
Leeches (Serbia, Macedonia, Croatia)
Directed by Dragan Marinković
Produced by Marebo (RS), Zillion film (RS)
Coproduced by Pank film (MK), Interfilm (HR)
I Am Frank (Slovenia, Macedonia, Serbia)
Directed by Metod Pevec
Produced by Vertigo (SI)
Coproduced by Interfilm (HR), Small Moves Films (MK), Backroom Production (RS), RTV Slovenija (SI)
Aga’s House (Kosovo, Croatia, France, Albania)
Directed by Lendita Zeqiraj
Produced by n’Art Films (XK)
Coproduced by Woof Films (HR), Sacrebleu Productions (FR), SKA-NDAL Production (AL), SY13 (AL)