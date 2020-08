PULA: The 67th Pula Film Festival , which was earlier called off a few days before it was due to start on 18 July 2020, will eventually take place from 29 August to 4 September 2020 within strict measures to prevent the spread of the Coronavirus pandemic.

The festival will open with the Croatian/Swiss coproduction Mare, directed by Andrea Staka and produced by Okofilm Productions (CH) in coproduction with Dinaridi film (HR), SRF (CH), SRG SSR (CH) and ZDF/ARTE.

The Croatian Programme comprises 16 films competing for Golden Arena awards of which five are in the Croatian Film Programme and 11 in the Minority Co-productions Programme.

