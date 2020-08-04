GRANTS: Croatia Announces First Production Grants of 2020

ZAGREB: The Croatian Audiovisual Centre distributed 3.6 m EUR /27.7 m HRK for the production of 33 short and feature films. This is the first round of grants for the local filmmakers in 2020. Many of them have been left jobless since the COVID-19 lockdown earlier this year.

"The results of this deadline are encouraging for the future of the Croatian film at a time when it is experiencing very difficult moments caused by the Coronavirus crisis”, said HAVC Director Christopher Peter Marcich while announcing the grants.

“The emphasis is on films for adults, but there are also projects for children. After a long time, a long animated film will be made. It is an ambitious project that will further encourage the already vibrant community of animators, who have built upon the long and successful tradition of the Croatian animation. Of course, we also continue to support author projects that are more focused on festivals", Marchich said.

Click HERE to see the grants chart.