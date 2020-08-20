Blitz-CineStar Multiplexes Reopen in Croatia

ZAGREB: Five months after the closure due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Blitz-CineStar multiplex cinemas will reopen its halls on 20 August 2020. As the largest exhibitor in Croatia with over 70% of market share , Blitz-CineStar was severely affected by the lockdown: estimated losses in the five-month pandemic period for the mainstream cinemas in the country amounted to 8.5 m EUR / 336.5 m HRK.

With independent cinemas slowly opening their doors and drive-in cinemas booming across the country, Croatian multiplexes had to remain closed due to concerns of the Croatian Institute of Public Health, that advised against crowded air-conditioned venues. On 11 August, following long negotiations with the exhibitors and the Ministry of Culture and Media, the Institute published new recommendations for the restart of multiplex cinema operations.

"We have already carried out disinfection, established new hygiene standards and their maintenance, and introduced employees to protective procedures, so that we are completely ready to welcome the opening. We all want to have fun, but we must remain responsible, the health and safety of visitors and our employees is our priority" said Jadranka Islamović, CEO and member of the board of Blitz-CineStar.

The capacity of the halls will be limited, and the online ticketing system will automatically block the sale of one seat between two different groups of spectators. This way, visitors who want and buy tickets together will be able to sit together, but will be separated from the first neighbours by an empty seat left and right. Blitz CineStar will also introduce larger gaps between the screenings, in order to reduce the number of potential visitors in lobbies, where the recommended physical distance is 1.5 metres.