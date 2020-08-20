Croatian Return to Cinemas Campaign

ZAGREB: In the week of the re-opening of Croatian multiplexes, the Croatian Audiovisual Centre announced a large national campaign to draw spectators to cinemas.

"HAVC launched the project with the intention of inviting the audience back to the cinemas with the necessary precautions, and with a programme of Croatian film successes. In cooperation with the audiovisual community, we hired famous authors, who designed a creative campaign called Back to the Cinema!" said Chris Marcich, director of HAVC.

The national media campaign, which begins on 20 August 2020, is designed through a series of imaginary film trailers created by reinterpreting footage from seven Croatian films, and touching upon the topics of the pandemic and quarantine in different ways.

During September, the Network of Independent Cinemas will screen the most successful domestic films, ranging from the 1970s until today. Croatian multiplexes will support the campaign on 25 August by showing the films Sonja and the Bull directed by Vlatka Vorkapić, The Last Serb in Croatia directed by Predrag Ličina and The Brave Adventures of the Little Shoemaker directed by Silvije Petranović.

The campaign has a charitable aspect, with the proceeds from the tickets used for the restoration of the film The Seventh Continent, a neglected masterpiece by Oscar-winer Dušan Vukotić, coproduced by Croatia and Slovakia in 1966. HAVC hopes this will bring attention to the worrying state of film copies of anthological works of Croatian cinema and the importance of preserving them for the future generations.