FESTIVALS: Pula FF 2020 Opens with Gala Screening at the Arena

PULA: The 2020 Pula Film Festival opened on 27 August 2020, one month later than originally planned.

“It was strange for all of us when we were left without the Festival in July, and it was really difficult to organise the Festival in these challenging times, especially because we didn’t know whether it will be held at all,” festival director Gordana Restovic said at a socially distanced press conference.

The festival cancelled the children’s programme and the international programme this year, but is screening six Croatian films in competition, along with documentaries, shorts, and Croatian minority films.

The festival runs through 4 September 2020.

The competition titles are:

Fishing and Fishermen’s Conversations (Croatia)

Directed by Milan Trenc

Produced by Studio Devet

Go, Went, Gone (Croatia)

Directed by Lubo Zdjelarevic

Produced by Kinoteka

Mare (Switzerland, Croatia)

Directed by Andrea Staka

Produced by Okofilm Production (Switzerland)

Coproduced by Dinaridi Film (Croatia)

Mater (Croatia, Serbia, France, Bosnia and Herzegovina)

Directed by Jure Pavlovic

Produced by Sekvenca (Croatia)

Coproduced by Wake Up Films (Serbia), Les Films de l’Oeil Sauvage (France), Novi Film (Bosnia and Herzegovina)

Tereza37 (Croatia)

Directed by Danilo Serbedzija

Produced by Focus Media

The Voice (Croatia, North Macedonia, Serbia)

Directed by Ognjen Svilicic

Produced Maxima Film (Croatia)

Coproduced by Skopje Film Studio (North Macedonia), Biberche Productions (Serbia)