FESTIVALS: Tereza37 Wins Six Awards at Pula Film Festival

Six weeks after the sudden delay, Pula Film Festival was held in a reduced format in early September, with only 1,500 seats instead of the usual 5000 seat capacity in the old roman Arena in the city centre. Held without the international programme or even international guests, the festival managed to hold all planned screenings and the awards were given to the best Croatian films and minority coproductions.
The festival, which usually takes place in July, was rescheduled for 29 August - 4 September due to the COVID crisis.
The full list of the winners follows:
CROATIAN PROGRAMME - CROATIAN MINORITY CO-PRODUCTION
Golden Arena for Best Film
Aga’s House (Kosovo, France, Croatia, Albania)
Directed by Lendita Zeqiraj
Produced by n'Art Films
Coproduced by Woof Films (Croatia), Sacrebleu Productions (France), Ska-Ndal Productions (Albania), SY13 Films (Albania)
Golden Arena for Best Director
Metod Pevec for the film I Am Frank
Produced by Vertigo (Slovenia)
Coproduced by Interfilm (Croatia), Small Moves Films (North Macedonia), Backroom Production (Serbia), RTV Slovenija (Slovenia)
Golden Arena for Best Acting Performance
Goran Bogdan for the role of Nikola in the film Father
Directed by Srdan Golubović
Produced by Baš Čelik (Serbia)
Coproduced by: ASAP Films (France), Neue Mediopolis (Germany), Propeler Film (Croatia), Vertigo (Slovenia), scca/Pro.Ba (Bosnia and Herzegovina), ZDF Arte (Germany), Arte France (France)
CROATIAN PROGRAMME – CROATIAN FILM
Grand Golden Arena for Best Festival Film
Tereza37 (Croatia)
Directed by Danilo Šerbedžija
Produced by Focus Media
Golden Arena for best Director
Danilo Šerbedžija for Tereza37
Golden Arena for Best Screenplay
Lana Barić for Tereza37
Directed by Danilo Šerbedžija
Golden Arena for Best Actress
Daria Lorenci-Flatz in Mater
Directed by Jure Pavlović
The Breza Award for the best debutant
Mater (Croatia, Serbia, France, Bosnia and Herzegovina)
Directed by Jure Pavlović
Produced by Sekvenca
Coproduced by Wake Up Films (Serbia), Les Films De L'œil Sauvage (France), Novi Film (Bosnia and Herzegovina)
Golden Arena for Best Actor
Rade Šerbedžija in Fishing and Fishermen's Conversations
Directed by Milan Trenc
Golden Arena for Best Supporting Actress
Ivana Roščić in Tereza37
Directed by Danilo Šerbedžija
Golden Arena for Best Supporting Actor
Leon Lučev in Fishing and Fishermen's Conversations
Directed by Milan Trenc
Golden Arena for Best Cinematography
Jana Plećaš for the film Mater
Directed by Jure Pavlović
Golden Arena for Best Editing
Dubravka Turić for Tereza37
Directed by Danilo Šerbedžija
Golden Arena for Best Music
Igor Paro for Fishing and Fishermen's Conversations
Directed by Milan Trenc
Golden Arena for Best Production Design
Jana Plećaš for Mare
Directed by Andrea Štaka
Golden Arena for Best Costume Design
Sara Giancane and Valentina Vujović for Mare
Directed by Andrea Štaka
Golden Arena for Best Visual Effects
Vedran Štefan for Go, Went, Gone
Directed by Ljubo Zdjelarević
Golden Arena for Best Make-Up
Snježana Gorup for Tereza37
Directed by Danilo Šerbedžija.
Golden Arena for Sound Design
Martin Semenčić for Mater
Directed by Jure Pavlović