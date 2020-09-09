FESTIVALS: Tereza37 Wins Six Awards at Pula Film Festival

PULA: The feminist drama Tereza37 directed by Danilo Šerbedžija was the big winner at the 2020 Pula Film Festival , bringing a total of six Golden Arenas to its creators.

Six weeks after the sudden delay, Pula Film Festival was held in a reduced format in early September, with only 1,500 seats instead of the usual 5000 seat capacity in the old roman Arena in the city centre. Held without the international programme or even international guests, the festival managed to hold all planned screenings and the awards were given to the best Croatian films and minority coproductions.

The festival, which usually takes place in July, was rescheduled for 29 August - 4 September due to the COVID crisis.

The full list of the winners follows:

CROATIAN PROGRAMME - CROATIAN MINORITY CO-PRODUCTION

Golden Arena for Best Film

Aga’s House (Kosovo, France, Croatia, Albania)

Directed by Lendita Zeqiraj

Produced by n'Art Films

Coproduced by Woof Films (Croatia), Sacrebleu Productions (France), Ska-Ndal Productions (Albania), SY13 Films (Albania)

Golden Arena for Best Director

Metod Pevec for the film I Am Frank

Produced by Vertigo (Slovenia)

Coproduced by Interfilm (Croatia), Small Moves Films (North Macedonia), Backroom Production (Serbia), RTV Slovenija (Slovenia)

Golden Arena for Best Acting Performance

Goran Bogdan for the role of Nikola in the film Father

Directed by Srdan Golubović

Produced by Baš Čelik (Serbia)

Coproduced by: ASAP Films (France), Neue Mediopolis (Germany), Propeler Film (Croatia), Vertigo (Slovenia), scca/Pro.Ba (Bosnia and Herzegovina), ZDF Arte (Germany), Arte France (France)

CROATIAN PROGRAMME – CROATIAN FILM

Grand Golden Arena for Best Festival Film

Tereza37 (Croatia)

Directed by Danilo Šerbedžija

Produced by Focus Media

Golden Arena for best Director

Danilo Šerbedžija for Tereza37

Golden Arena for Best Screenplay

Lana Barić for Tereza37

Directed by Danilo Šerbedžija

Golden Arena for Best Actress

Daria Lorenci-Flatz in Mater

Directed by Jure Pavlović

The Breza Award for the best debutant

Mater (Croatia, Serbia, France, Bosnia and Herzegovina)

Directed by Jure Pavlović

Produced by Sekvenca

Coproduced by Wake Up Films (Serbia), Les Films De L'œil Sauvage (France), Novi Film (Bosnia and Herzegovina)

Golden Arena for Best Actor

Rade Šerbedžija in Fishing and Fishermen's Conversations

Directed by Milan Trenc

Golden Arena for Best Supporting Actress

Ivana Roščić in Tereza37

Directed by Danilo Šerbedžija

Golden Arena for Best Supporting Actor

Leon Lučev in Fishing and Fishermen's Conversations

Directed by Milan Trenc

Golden Arena for Best Cinematography

Jana Plećaš for the film Mater

Directed by Jure Pavlović

Golden Arena for Best Editing

Dubravka Turić for Tereza37

Directed by Danilo Šerbedžija

Golden Arena for Best Music

Igor Paro for Fishing and Fishermen's Conversations

Directed by Milan Trenc

Golden Arena for Best Production Design

Jana Plećaš for Mare

Directed by Andrea Štaka

Golden Arena for Best Costume Design

Sara Giancane and Valentina Vujović for Mare

Directed by Andrea Štaka

Golden Arena for Best Visual Effects

Vedran Štefan for Go, Went, Gone

Directed by Ljubo Zdjelarević

Golden Arena for Best Make-Up

Snježana Gorup for Tereza37

Directed by Danilo Šerbedžija.

Golden Arena for Sound Design

Martin Semenčić for Mater

Directed by Jure Pavlović