FESTIVALS: Rescheduled Animafest Zagreb 2020 Finalises Programme

The festival was originally scheduled to take place 8 – 13 June but rescheduled due to the effects of both the COVID-19 crisis and the earthquake which struck Croatia. It will now run 28 September – 3 October 2020.
The festival competition sections include a grand competition, a Croatian competition, two competition categories of film for children, and a student competition.
The specials include a retrospective of the Zagreb school of animation master Pavao Stalter and a focus on Croatian animation from 1972. This year’s country focus is on Hungarian animation.