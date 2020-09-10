FESTIVALS: Rescheduled Animafest Zagreb 2020 Finalises Programme

ZAGREB: The 30th edition of Animafest Zagreb has selected 40 short films from 27 countries for its competition section, including four films from Croatia.

The festival was originally scheduled to take place 8 – 13 June but rescheduled due to the effects of both the COVID-19 crisis and the earthquake which struck Croatia. It will now run 28 September – 3 October 2020.

The festival competition sections include a grand competition, a Croatian competition, two competition categories of film for children, and a student competition.

The specials include a retrospective of the Zagreb school of animation master Pavao Stalter and a focus on Croatian animation from 1972. This year’s country focus is on Hungarian animation.