ZAGREB: Five Croatian producers have been selected to participate in EAVE workshops with five Irish producers, to develop projects together.

The two workshops will take place in an online version in September/October 2020 and in Opatija/Rijeka in December.

The five Croatian producers are: Nikolina Hrga, Morana Ikić Komljenović, Zoran Krema, Sabina Krešić, and Borko Novitović.

The workshops are presented in partnership with the Croatian Audiovisual Centre, the City of Rijeka, and MEDIA Office Croatia.