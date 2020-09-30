USA/Croatian The Islander 2 Wraps Filming in Croatia

DUBROVNIK: The USA/Croatian sci-fi adventure film The Islander 2, written and directed by Zoran Lisinac and Domagoj Mazuran, has completed filming in Dubrovnik. The shoot came after months of stagnation for many Croatian film professionals.

The filming marks the return of international coproductions to the city of Dubrovnik. About 80 members of the film crew and some 200 extras were engaged in The Islander 2. The film is produced by Dida Boža, a company set up by Croatian expat businessman Neb Chupin.

The Islander and The Islander 2 feature Marco Ilso and Caroline Goodall in the leading roles of Neb and The Baroness. The first film was shot during May and June 2018 on the Croatian islands of Hvar, Pag, Brač and Kornati, and was coproduced by the Garden of Titans LLC. The film has recently entered post-production. The second installment was filmed in Dubrovnik throughout September 2020. No release dates have been provided for either of the films.

According to the city authorities, the film crew booked a total of 1000 overnight stays at local hotels. They were also using Croatia’s 25% cash rebate.

The Croatian government has eased social distancing measures that were implemented to limit the spread of COVID-19, and filming was allowed as of 18 May. According to the Mayor of Dubrovnik, two more international productions have announced their arrival in the city by the end of the year.