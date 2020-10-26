FNE Oscar Watch 2021: Croatia Selects Extracurricular as Oscar Bid

Extracurricular has been selected by the 15 members of the Board of the Filmmakers Association of Croatia (HDFD).
The film centres on a recently divorced father, who, furious because he cannot spend his daughter’s ninth birthday with her, bursts into her classroom carrying a birthday present, a cake and a rifle. The main characters are played by Milivoj Beader, Marko Cindrić, Anita Matić Delić, Željko Königsknecht, Zlatko Burić and Janko Popović Volarić.
This Interfilm production was supported by the Croatian Audiovisual Centre.