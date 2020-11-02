HAVC Gives Additional Support for Productions Affected by COVID-19

The move was a decision made by the Ministry of Culture and Media to additionally support the film industry.
Debut feature films and feature films that are in the post-production phase will be able to apply for a maximum of 13,000 EUR / 100,000 HRK per film, and production must be completed by 30 June 2021 next year; otherwise the money must be returned to the Centre.
A maximum of 82,000 EUR / 600,000 HRK will be allocated to debut and feature films that are in the preparation phase and plan to begin shooting in 2020 and 2021, with a deadline of 31 December 2021.