HAVC Gives Additional Support for Productions Affected by COVID-19

ZAGREB: The Croatian Audiovisual Centre (HAVC) will provide 660,000 EUR / 5 m HRK in additional support for the production of feature films to help productions affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. The funds will be earmarked for the most vulnerable categories of previously co-financed projects that were unable to complete production.

The move was a decision made by the Ministry of Culture and Media to additionally support the film industry.

Debut feature films and feature films that are in the post-production phase will be able to apply for a maximum of 13,000 EUR / 100,000 HRK per film, and production must be completed by 30 June 2021 next year; otherwise the money must be returned to the Centre.

A maximum of 82,000 EUR / 600,000 HRK will be allocated to debut and feature films that are in the preparation phase and plan to begin shooting in 2020 and 2021, with a deadline of 31 December 2021.