FESTIVALS: Zagreb Film Festival 2020 Announces Competition For Fully Online Edition

ZAGREB: The 18th edition of the Zagreb Film Festival , which will be held fully online from 8 to 15 November 2020 on the platforms kinoeuropa.hr and croatian.film, and on the official web page www.zff.hr , announced the ten films in its main competition.

“We are on the cusp of adulthood, and like every teenager, we’re facing new challenges. In light of the current epidemiological situation, we’ve decided to hold the festival online and preserve the audience’s and festival crew’s health. So this year, there won’t be some of the events that refine our festival story, but we’ll still have what matters most – great films from all over the world, the same number of them as last year. We’re happy that spectators from all over Croatia will be able to enjoy our screenings simultaneously from their homes, and we’re pleased by the reactions of followers on social media,” festival director Boris T. Matić said.

Some 100 films will be screened in four competition programmes: feature, international short film, domestic short film Checkers, and Together Again. The festival will also present two side programmes, The Great 5 and Festivals in the Spotlight, along with the KinoKino Festival programme for children, which is being held this year under the banner of ZFF.

The main competition includes:

Father (Serbia, France, Germany, Croatia, Slovenia, BiH)

Directed by Srđan Golubović

Produced by Baš Čelik, ASAP Films, Neue Mediopolis, Propeler Film, Vertigo, scca/Pro.Ba, ZDF Arte, Arte France

Full Moon (BiH)

Directed by Nermin Hamzagić

Produced by SCCA/pro.ba, BHRT

Gaza mon amour (France, Germany, Portugal, Palestine, Qatar)

Directed by Tarzan Nasser, Arab Nasser

Produced by Les Films du Tambour, Riva Filmproduktion, Ukbar Filmes

Havel (Czech Republic)

Directed by Slávek Horák

Produced by TVORBA films, Czech TV

Listen (UK, Portugal)

Directed by Ana Rocha de Sousa

Produced by Pinball London, Bando à Parte

Oasis (Serbia, The Netherlands, Slovenia, BiH, France)

Directed by Ivan Ikić

Produced by Sense Production, Tramal Films, Keplerfilm, Les Films d’ Antoine, SCCA/Pro.ba

Pari (Greece, France, The Netherlands, Bulgaria)

Directed by Siamak Etemadi

Produced by Heretic, Le Bureau, TopKapi Films, The Chouchkov Brothers, Bord Cadre Films, Biokon

Slalom (France)

Directed by Charlène Favier

Produced by Mille et Une Productions

Sweat (Poland, Sweden)

Directed by Magnus von Horn

Produced by Lava Films, Zentropa Sweden, Film i Väst, CANAL +, EC1 Łodź – City of Culture, Opus Film, DI Factory

The Orphanage (Denmark, Germany, France, Luxembourg, Afghanistan, Qatar)

Directed by Shahrbanoo Sadat

Produced by Adomeit Film, Adomeit Germany, La Fabrica Nocturna, Samsa Film, Wolf Pictures