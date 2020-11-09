FNE at connecting cottbus 2020: Croatian Honey Bunny Hops Away with Two Awards

COTTBUS: Croatia grabbed the spotlight at the 2020 online edition of connecting cottbus , which concluded on 6 November 2020, with two awards for the Croatian dramedy Honey Bunny directed by Igor Jelinovic and produced by Rea Rajčić for Eclectica . In addition, the Croatian Audiovisual Centre handed out its first award at connecting cottbus.

The Best Pitch Prize, selected by the audience, went to Vacuum directed by Yelizaveta Smith.

The HAVC Project Development Award of 5,000 EUR was presented to the Lithuanian project Parade directed by Titas Laucius and produced by Klementina Remeikaite for Afterschool Production.

Honey Bunny won the Avanpost Pitch Packaging Award offered by the Romanian post-production outfit Avanpost, providing the project with in-kind services up to 15,000 EUR toward financing strategy consulting, the project look-book and production/post-production for a proof of concept, as well as one of three MIDPOINT consulting awards.

connecting cottbus winners:

coco Best Pitch Award

Vacuum (Ukraine)

Director: Yelizaveta Smith

Producer: Aleksandra Kostina, Bosonfilm

Avanpost Pitch Packaging Award

Honey Bunny (Croatia)

Director: Igor Jelinovic

Producer: Rea Rajčić, Eclectica

HAVC Project Development Award

Parade (Lithuania)

Director: Titas Laucius

Producer: Klementina Remeikaite, Afterschool Production

MIDPOINT Consulting Awards

Honey Bunny (Croatia)

Director: Igor Jelinovic

Producer: Rea Rajčić, Eclectica

Kiril’s Luck (Bulgaria)

Director: Milena Andonova

Producers: Katya Trichkova and Rali Ralchev, Contrast Films

Waterdrop (Albania)

Director: Robert Budina

Producer: Sabina Kodra, Erafilm

D-Facto Motion WIP Award

Stand By Me (Russia)

Director: Tamara Dondurey

Producer: Katia Filippova, Pan-Atlantic Studio