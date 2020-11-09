FNE at connecting cottbus 2020: Croatian Honey Bunny Hops Away with Two Awards

The Best Pitch Prize, selected by the audience, went to Vacuum directed by Yelizaveta Smith.
The HAVC Project Development Award of 5,000 EUR was presented to the Lithuanian project Parade directed by Titas Laucius and produced by Klementina Remeikaite for Afterschool Production.
Honey Bunny won the Avanpost Pitch Packaging Award offered by the Romanian post-production outfit Avanpost, providing the project with in-kind services up to 15,000 EUR toward financing strategy consulting, the project look-book and production/post-production for a proof of concept, as well as one of three MIDPOINT consulting awards.
connecting cottbus winners:
coco Best Pitch Award
Vacuum (Ukraine)
Director: Yelizaveta Smith
Producer: Aleksandra Kostina, Bosonfilm
Avanpost Pitch Packaging Award
Honey Bunny (Croatia)
Director: Igor Jelinovic
Producer: Rea Rajčić, Eclectica
HAVC Project Development Award
Parade (Lithuania)
Director: Titas Laucius
Producer: Klementina Remeikaite, Afterschool Production
MIDPOINT Consulting Awards
Honey Bunny (Croatia)
Director: Igor Jelinovic
Producer: Rea Rajčić, Eclectica
Kiril’s Luck (Bulgaria)
Director: Milena Andonova
Producers: Katya Trichkova and Rali Ralchev, Contrast Films
Waterdrop (Albania)
Director: Robert Budina
Producer: Sabina Kodra, Erafilm
D-Facto Motion WIP Award
Stand By Me (Russia)
Director: Tamara Dondurey
Producer: Katia Filippova, Pan-Atlantic Studio