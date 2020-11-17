FESTIVALS: Oasis Wins Zagreb Film Festival 2020

ZAGREB: Oasis directed by Ivan Ikić, a coproduction between Serbia, the Netherlands, Slovenia, Bosnia and Herzegovina and France, won Best Film Award at the Zagreb Film Festival , which concluded on 16 November 2020.

Due to the epidemiological situation in Croatia, the 2020 Zagreb Film Festival was a fully online edition. Four competitions, two side programmes and the children’s KinoKino festival programme were shown on the online platforms kinoeuropa.hr and croatian.film. The latter one, created as an international platform for the promotion of Croatian short film, surpassed 100,000 views during the ZFF.

“The audience’s response was beyond our expectations. If some of the screenings were watched by two or more people at home, we can conclude that today we close the curtain on yet another record edition of ZFF. We are especially glad there is an increased interest in other films from the online catalogue of Kino Europa, as well as in the short films on the Croatian.film platform, which we hope to keep after the festival,” festival director Boris T. Matić stated.

Festival conversations moved from cinemas to the virtual space as well, so ZFF hosted a number of professionals from around the world in its Industry programmes. Among them were the renowned Romanian filmmaker Radu Jude, American script-doctor Bobette Buster, screenwriter and producer Valeria Richter, producer Helene Granqvist, creative director of a German studio for video-game production, Jo-Mei, Cornelia Geppert, co-founder of the Franco-German accelerator programme, SpielFabrique, Thierry Baujard, and many others.

The list of winners follows:

Golden Pram for Best Feature Film

Oasis (Serbia, Netherlands, Slovenia, Bosnia and Herzegovina, France)

Directed by Ivan Ikić

Produced by Sense Production, Tramal Films, Keplerfilm, Les Films d’ Antoine, SCCA/Pro.ba

Golden Pram for Best Short Film

Dustin (France)

Directed by Naïla Guiguet

Special Recognition in the International Short Film Programme

Between You and Milagros (Columbia, USA)

Directed by Mariana Saffron

Golden Pram for Best Croatian Film in the Checkers Programme

Forest (Croatia)

Directed by Sanja Grgurić

Produced by Akademija Dramske Umjetnosti Zagreb

Special Recognition in the Checkers Programme

I’m Not Telling Your Anything, Just Sayin’ (Croatia)

Directed by Sanja Milardović

Produced by Castor Multimedia, OriGine Films

Golden Bicycle, Audience Award for Best Film in the Together Again Programme

Tereza37 (Croatia)

Directed by Danilo Šerbedžija

Produced by Focus Media