ZAGREB: The Croatian Audiovisual Centre approved funding for 15 films at its online meeting on 14 December 2020.

A total of 24 feature films applied for production funding, and out of 22 eligible, HAVC approved funding for two. An additional two microbudget productions of feature films were approved, out of 15 that applied. The Centre also approved funding for six documentaries and five animated films.

Funds for the development of scripts and projects of feature films, documentaries and animated films, and to encourage cinema distribution, were also granted.

Click HERE to see the full grants chart.