RE-ACT Funds Eight Projects in 2020

The following were among the funded projects:
My Dad's Lessons (Croatia)
Directed by Dalija Dozet
Produced by Hulahop
Women.hr (Croatia)
Directed by Katarina Zrinka Matijević
Produced by Wolfgang & Dolly
Our Father (Serbia)
Directed by Goran Stanković
Produced by This and That Productions
That Sound High in the Air (Serbia)
Directed by Srđan Keča
Produced by Non-Aligned Films
Everything That's Wrong with You (Slovenia)
Directed by Urša Menart
Produced by Vertigo
The Other Side of the Pipe (Slovenia)
Directed by Marko Kumer Murč
Produced by Rusaalka