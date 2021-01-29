RE-ACT Funds Eight Projects in 2020

ZAGREB: The regional co-development fund RE-ACT selected eight projects for funding in 2020. The eight projects were chosen out of 55 applications in total and awarded with 10,000 EUR each in the six rounds of funding in 2020.

The following were among the funded projects:

My Dad's Lessons (Croatia)

Directed by Dalija Dozet

Produced by Hulahop

Women.hr (Croatia)

Directed by Katarina Zrinka Matijević

Produced by Wolfgang & Dolly

Our Father (Serbia)

Directed by Goran Stanković

Produced by This and That Productions

That Sound High in the Air (Serbia)

Directed by Srđan Keča

Produced by Non-Aligned Films

Everything That's Wrong with You (Slovenia)

Directed by Urša Menart

Produced by Vertigo



The Other Side of the Pipe (Slovenia)

Directed by Marko Kumer Murč

Produced by Rusaalka