29-01-2021

RE-ACT Funds Eight Projects in 2020

By

ZAGREB: The regional co-development fund RE-ACT selected eight projects for funding in 2020. The eight projects were chosen out of 55 applications in total and awarded with 10,000 EUR each in the six rounds of funding in 2020.

re actThe following were among the funded projects:

My Dad's Lessons (Croatia)
Directed by Dalija Dozet
Produced by Hulahop

Women.hr (Croatia)
Directed by Katarina Zrinka Matijević
Produced by Wolfgang & Dolly

Our Father (Serbia)
Directed by Goran Stanković
Produced by This and That Productions

That Sound High in the Air (Serbia)
Directed by Srđan Keča
Produced by Non-Aligned Films

Everything That's Wrong with You (Slovenia)
Directed by Urša Menart
Produced by Vertigo
 
The Other Side of the Pipe (Slovenia)
Directed by Marko Kumer Murč
Produced by Rusaalka

Published in Croatia

Latest from FNE Staff

More in this category: « Earthquakes Damage House of Croatian Film Forcing Filmmakers to Move Out