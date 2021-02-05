Turkish TV Project Wins 2nd NEM Network Competition

The other five projects making the final cut were: The Splitting (Croatia) from Daria Stilin; Marketing Girls (Lithuania) from Agnė Šerpytytė; Tomorrow Never Comes (Croatia) from Veno Mušinović; The Odds (Croatia) from Matej Sudarić; and Your Man Tony (Bulgaria) from Decho Taralezhkov and Kamen Kolarov. All six projects will participate in the NEM Dubrovnik market, taking place 7-10 June 2021.
The winning TV project receives a prize of 3,000 EUR and will be forwarded to the CineLink Drama Workshop and the CineLink Industry Days pitching session.