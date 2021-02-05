Turkish TV Project Wins 2nd NEM Network Competition

ZAGREB: The 2nd edition of NEM (New Europe Market) Network selected The Truth and Other Blindspots from Turkish creators Yeşim Özsoy, Melisa Önel, Melisa Üneri, and Uluç Keçik as the winner of its top six TV project pitches.

The other five projects making the final cut were: The Splitting (Croatia) from Daria Stilin; Marketing Girls (Lithuania) from Agnė Šerpytytė; Tomorrow Never Comes (Croatia) from Veno Mušinović; The Odds (Croatia) from Matej Sudarić; and Your Man Tony (Bulgaria) from Decho Taralezhkov and Kamen Kolarov. All six projects will participate in the NEM Dubrovnik market, taking place 7-10 June 2021.

The winning TV project receives a prize of 3,000 EUR and will be forwarded to the CineLink Drama Workshop and the CineLink Industry Days pitching session.