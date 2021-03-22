GRANTS: Croatia's HAVC Supports Five Minority Coproductions

ZAGREB: The 12th session of the Croatian Audiovisual Council awarded five minority coproduction grants totaling 2,100,000 HRK / 277,200 EUR.

The Croatian Audiovisual Centre received 32 applications, 31 of which were considered by the artistic advisor Miljenka Čogelja.

In addition, a request for support was approved for the additional costs of shooting the short feature film The Boy directed by Hrvoje Mabić, produced by Marina Andrea Škop and Darija Kulenović Gudan (Studio Dim), due to extraordinary circumstances caused by the COVID-19 epidemic. The film received 39,000 HRK / 5,150 EUR of additional support.

Click HERE to see the grants chart.