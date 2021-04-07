FNE Podcast: Pavo Marinkovic: Artistic Director Pula Film Festival

Pula Film Festival is scheduled to take place 17-25 July 2021.
To listen to the podcast click HERE.
FNE spoke to the new artistic director of Pula Film Festival Pavo Marinkovic about the challenges of taking over as director of the festival during the pandemic and his determination for the festival to go ahead on site at the world famous Roman amphitheatre the Arena this year. He also speaks about new tendencies in Croatian film and his plans for the future of the festival.
