PRODUCTION: Netflix Gangster Series Clark Films in Croatia

RIJEKA: International film crews are flocking back to Croatia with at least eight new foreign projects expected until the end of 2021, after a year of delays due to the pandemic. One of the projects is the Netflix gangster series Clark directed by Jonas Åkerlund and starring young Hollywood star Bill Skarsgård, which is currently shooting in Croatia.

The Swedish film crew started filming in Pula city centre and on surrounding beaches, and then moved to the nearby city of Rijeka. The filming will continue in the Kvarner region and will end in Zagreb.

Written and directed by Jonas Åkerlund, the series follows Sweden's first celebrity gangster, whose six-day standoff with the police during a failed bank robbery in 1973 led to the creation of the phrase “Stockholm syndrome”. Other notable actors include Alicia Agneson, Vilhelm Blomgren and Malin Levanon.

The project is produced by the Scandinavian Content Group and will premiere on Netflix later in 2021. The filming of Clark in Croatia will last for eight days, with MP filmska produkcija providing production services. The same local company is also providing services for The Ipcress File, a new British TV series that is currently filming in the Croatian capital.

Croatia offers a rebate of 25% on local spending through the Filming in Croatia programme. An additional 5% is approved for productions filming in regions with below-average development.