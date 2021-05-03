FESTIVALS: Animafest 2021 Announces Lineup

“The big Animafest Feature Film Competition is always a meeting place for imaginative and layered works of fine and film art, and this year's selection brings a number of authorial successes and films of exceptional narrative and technological ingenuity that only animation allows“, the organisers said while presenting this year’s lineup.
Initiated by the International Animated Film Association (ASIFA) in 1972, Animafest is the second oldest animation festival in the world, after the Annecy International Animated Film Festival established in 1960. It is also Croatia’s only A list international film festival.
LINEUP:
Archipelago (Canada)
Directed by Félix Dufour-Laperrière
Cryptozoo (USA)
Directed by Dash Shaw
Elulu (Chile)
Directed by Gabriel Verdugo Soto
Kill It and Leave This Town (Poland)
Directed by Mariusz Wilczyński
Produced by Bombonierka
Coproduced by Extreme Emotions, Filmoteka Narodowa - Instytut Audiowizualny, Instytut im. Adama Mickiewicza, EC1 Lódz - Miasto Kultury, Letko, Nolabel, DI Factory, Gigant Films
Supported by the Polish Film Institute
The Nose or the Conspiracy of Mavericks (Russia)
Directed by Andrey Khrzhanovsky
Wolfwalkers (Ireland, UK, Luxembourg)
Directed by Tomm Moore, Ross Stewart