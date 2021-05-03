FESTIVALS: Animafest 2021 Announces Lineup

Kill It And Leave This Town by Mariusz Wilczyński

ZAGREB: Six titles have been selected for the Feature Film Competition of the 31st World Festival of Animated Film - Animafest Zagreb , which will be held 7 - 12 June 2021. Last year Animafest was one of the very few Croatian festivals that managed to host a live audience in the Cinema SC , and the organisers are planning a new offline edition, if the circumstances allow.

“The big Animafest Feature Film Competition is always a meeting place for imaginative and layered works of fine and film art, and this year's selection brings a number of authorial successes and films of exceptional narrative and technological ingenuity that only animation allows“, the organisers said while presenting this year’s lineup.

Initiated by the International Animated Film Association (ASIFA) in 1972, Animafest is the second oldest animation festival in the world, after the Annecy International Animated Film Festival established in 1960. It is also Croatia’s only A list international film festival.

LINEUP:

Archipelago (Canada)

Directed by Félix Dufour-Laperrière

Cryptozoo (USA)

Directed by Dash Shaw

Elulu (Chile)

Directed by Gabriel Verdugo Soto

Kill It and Leave This Town (Poland)

Directed by Mariusz Wilczyński

Produced by Bombonierka

Coproduced by Extreme Emotions, Filmoteka Narodowa - Instytut Audiowizualny, Instytut im. Adama Mickiewicza, EC1 Lódz - Miasto Kultury, Letko, Nolabel, DI Factory, Gigant Films

Supported by the Polish Film Institute

The Nose or the Conspiracy of Mavericks (Russia)

Directed by Andrey Khrzhanovsky

Wolfwalkers (Ireland, UK, Luxembourg)

Directed by Tomm Moore, Ross Stewart