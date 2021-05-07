FESTIVALS: ZagrebDox 2021 Announces Dates for Physical Edition

ZAGREB: The 17th edition of the ZagrebDox International Documentary Film Festival will be held physically from 13 to 20 June 2021.

The festival will be hosted by the SC Cinema, the & TD Theater and the MM Center of the Student Center in Zagreb, as well as the Tuškanac Summer Stage.

Eighteen titles will compete in the international competition and 20 in the regional competition. The programme includes various sidebar sections such as State of Things, Controversial Dox, Masters of Dox, Teen Dox, as well as the new sections Thriller Dox and Love.

ZagrebDox Pro, the educational platform of the festival, is also among the events.

ZagrebDox is supported by the City of Zagreb and the Croatian Audiovisual Centre, while ZagrebDox Pro is supported by the Creative Europe - MEDIA programme.