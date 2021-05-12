Croatia Starts Vaccinating Film Workers

ZAGREB: Over 300 artists, mainly musicians and film workers, got vaccinated in a campaign initiated by the Croatian Ministry of Culture and Media and the Croatian Institute for Public Health . The vaccination took place in the Croatian Music Institute in Zagreb and is expected to be the first in a series of similar actions, intended to boost audiovisual production and to restart larger-scale cultural events in Croatia.

“This is another step in getting out of the situation we have been living in for the last year. In their work, artists cannot always stick to measures and cannot keep a distance, so they and all of their technical staff must be vaccinated. With a higher percentage of the vaccinated population, conditions will be created for organising cultural events again”, said Nina Obuljen Koržinek, the Croatian Minister of Culture and Media.

The Croatian Audiovisual Centre helped prepare a list of film workers interested in getting the vaccine. The next group of artists, this time mainly actors, will get vaccinated later this week.

The artists were vaccinated with Johnson & Johnson on 9 May 2021, so they don’t have to wait for the second dose before returning to their careers.