PRODUCTION: Croatian/Serbian Debut Feature The Uncle Starts Shooting

ZAGREB: The Uncle / Stric, the first feature film by the duo Andrija Mardešić and David Kapac, started shooting in Zagreb on 20 May 2021. The film starring Serbian actor Miki Manojlović is a Croatian/Serbian coproduction and the first feature film produced by the Croatian company Eclectica .

The story seems to be set in Yugoslavia in the late 1980s, when a family welcomes their beloved uncle, who has returned home for the holidays from Germany. All is well until a smartphone starts ringing, a sign that it is not the 80s and not even Christmas.

“Set almost entirely in one location, The Uncle skillfully maneuvers between grotesque, terror and black humour, portraying a story that seems like a Christmas film in which something went wrong”, according to a press release issued by the Croatian Audiovisual Centre (HAVC).

The cast includes Goran Bogdan, Ivana Roščić and Roko Sikavica.

Ivan Kelava and Tomislav Vujić are producing through Eclectica in coproduction with Milan Stojanović through Serbia’s SENSE Production. The project is supported by the Croatian Audiovisual Centre and the Croatian Radiotelevision (HRT).

The film will be shot in Zagreb and Zagorje till 17 June 2021.

Belgrade-born New York-based Miloš Jaćimović is lensing. His credits include Ivan Ikić’s Oasis / Oaza, produced by SENSE Production and coproduced by Kepler Film (NL), Tramal Films (SL), SCCA / Pro.ba (BH), Les Films d’Antoine (FR), which has recently won the Belgrade Victor Award for Best Film in the Main Competition of the 49th FEST 2021.

Production Information:

Producer:

Eclectica (Croatia)

This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

Coproducer:

SENSE Production (Serbia)

Credits:

Director: Andrija Mardešić, David Kapac

Scriptwriters: Andrija Mardešić, David Kapac

DoP: Miloš Jaćimović

Production designer: Ivana Škrabalo

Costume designer: Ana Savić Gecan

Cast: Miki Manojlović, Goran Bogdan, Ivana Roščić and Roko Sikavica