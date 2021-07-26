26-07-2021

Blue Flower wins Grand Golden Arena at the Pula Film Festival

    Zrinko Ogresta Zrinko Ogresta

    PULA: The 68th Pula Film Festival, which ran for the first time under the direction of  new artistic director Pavo Marinković from 17-24 July 2021, gave the Golden Arenas for the best Croatian feature and the best director to the Blue Flower by Zrinko Ogresta.

    Zagrebačka Banka presented the award in the amount of 30,000 HRK / 4,000 EUR to Zrinko Ogresta, and Teleking presented the producer of the film A Blue Flower Ivan Maloča with a post-production package of picture and sound processing in the amount of 10,000 HRK / 1,300 EUR.

    Due to the smaller number of films that were produced during the pandemic, only six Croatian and ten international films competed for the Golden Arenas. Click HERE for our FNE Podcast with Pavo Marinković earlier this year and HERE for the full list of films in the Croatian Competition.

    Full list of awards:

    Awards of the Croatian Programme

    Grand Golden Arena for Best Festival Film
    A Blue Flower
    Directed by Zrinko Ogresta
    Produced by Produced by Inter Film
    Coproduced by Zilion film
    Supported by the Croatian Audiovisual Centre, Film Center Serbia

    Golden Arena for Best Director
    Zrinko Ogresta for the film A Blue Flower

    Golden Arena for Best Screenplay
    Sandra Antolić, Ognjen Sviličić and Branko Schmidt for the film Once We Were Good for You
    Directed by Branko Schmidt

    Produced by TELEFILM d.o.o.
    Coproduced by Oktavijan – filmska udruga, Mostar
    Supported by the Croatian Audiovisual Centre

    Golden Arena for Best Actress
    Vanja Ćirić for the role of Mirjana in the film A Blue Flower

    Golden Arena for Best Actor
    Rene Bitorajac for the role of Dinko in the film Once We Were Good for You

    Golden Arena for Best Supporting Actress
    Danica Ćurčić for the role of Nela in the film Murina
    Directed by Antoneta Alamat Kusijanović
    Produced by Antitalent, RT Features
    Coproduced by Spiritus Movens,  SPOK Films, Staragara
    Supported by the Croatian Audiovisual Centre, the Slovenian Film Centre, Viba Film, the Croatian Radiotelevision (HRT), RTV Slovenia

    Breza Award for Best Debutant
    Antoneta Alamat Kusijanović for the film Murina

    Golden Arena for Best Cinematography
    Marko Brdar for the film The Dawn
    Directed by Dalibor Matanić
    Produced by Kinorama
    Coproduced by Ascent Film
    Supported by the Croatian Audiovisual Centre

    Golden Arena for Best Editing
    Tomislav Pavlic for the film The Dawn

    Golden Arena for Best Music
    Alen Sinkauz and Nenad Sinkauz for the film The Dawn

    Golden Arena for Best Sound Design
    Mirko Perri and Julij Zornik for the film The Dawn

    Awards of the International Programme

    Golden Arena for Best Film
    Nowhere Special (Italy)
    Directed by Uberto Pasolini

    Golden Arena for Best Croatian Minority CoProduction
    Bad Luck Banging or Loony Porn (Romania, Luxembourg, Czech Republic, Croatia)
    Directed by Radu Jude
    Produced by Romania's microFILM
    Coproduced by Paul Thiltges Distributions, endorfilm and Kinorama

    Golden Arena for Best Croatian Contribution to a Minority CoProduction
    Ankica Jurić Tilić for the film Bad Luck Banging or Loony Porn (Romania, Croatia)

    Awards of the Critics Jury

    Best Film in the Croatian Programme
    A Blue Flower
    Directed by Zrinko Ogresta

    Best Film in the International Programme
    Limbo (UK)
    Directed by Ben Sharrock

