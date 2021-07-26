Blue Flower wins Grand Golden Arena at the Pula Film Festival

Zagrebačka Banka presented the award in the amount of 30,000 HRK / 4,000 EUR to Zrinko Ogresta, and Teleking presented the producer of the film A Blue Flower Ivan Maloča with a post-production package of picture and sound processing in the amount of 10,000 HRK / 1,300 EUR.
Due to the smaller number of films that were produced during the pandemic, only six Croatian and ten international films competed for the Golden Arenas. Click HERE for our FNE Podcast with Pavo Marinković earlier this year and HERE for the full list of films in the Croatian Competition.
Full list of awards:
Awards of the Croatian Programme
Grand Golden Arena for Best Festival Film
A Blue Flower
Directed by Zrinko Ogresta
Produced by Produced by Inter Film
Coproduced by Zilion film
Supported by the Croatian Audiovisual Centre, Film Center Serbia
Golden Arena for Best Director
Zrinko Ogresta for the film A Blue Flower
Golden Arena for Best Screenplay
Sandra Antolić, Ognjen Sviličić and Branko Schmidt for the film Once We Were Good for You
Directed by Branko Schmidt
Produced by TELEFILM d.o.o.
Coproduced by Oktavijan – filmska udruga, Mostar
Supported by the Croatian Audiovisual Centre
Golden Arena for Best Actress
Vanja Ćirić for the role of Mirjana in the film A Blue Flower
Golden Arena for Best Actor
Rene Bitorajac for the role of Dinko in the film Once We Were Good for You
Golden Arena for Best Supporting Actress
Danica Ćurčić for the role of Nela in the film Murina
Directed by Antoneta Alamat Kusijanović
Produced by Antitalent, RT Features
Coproduced by Spiritus Movens, SPOK Films, Staragara
Supported by the Croatian Audiovisual Centre, the Slovenian Film Centre, Viba Film, the Croatian Radiotelevision (HRT), RTV Slovenia
Breza Award for Best Debutant
Antoneta Alamat Kusijanović for the film Murina
Golden Arena for Best Cinematography
Marko Brdar for the film The Dawn
Directed by Dalibor Matanić
Produced by Kinorama
Coproduced by Ascent Film
Supported by the Croatian Audiovisual Centre
Golden Arena for Best Editing
Tomislav Pavlic for the film The Dawn
Golden Arena for Best Music
Alen Sinkauz and Nenad Sinkauz for the film The Dawn
Golden Arena for Best Sound Design
Mirko Perri and Julij Zornik for the film The Dawn
Awards of the International Programme
Golden Arena for Best Film
Nowhere Special (Italy)
Directed by Uberto Pasolini
Golden Arena for Best Croatian Minority CoProduction
Bad Luck Banging or Loony Porn (Romania, Luxembourg, Czech Republic, Croatia)
Directed by Radu Jude
Produced by Romania's microFILM
Coproduced by Paul Thiltges Distributions, endorfilm and Kinorama
Golden Arena for Best Croatian Contribution to a Minority CoProduction
Ankica Jurić Tilić for the film Bad Luck Banging or Loony Porn (Romania, Croatia)
Awards of the Critics Jury
Best Film in the Croatian Programme
A Blue Flower
Directed by Zrinko Ogresta
Best Film in the International Programme
Limbo (UK)
Directed by Ben Sharrock