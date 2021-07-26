Blue Flower wins Grand Golden Arena at the Pula Film Festival

PULA: The 68th Pula Film Festival , which ran for the first time under the direction of new artistic director Pavo Marinković from 17-24 July 2021, gave the Golden Arenas for the best Croatian feature and the best director to the Blue Flower by Zrinko Ogresta.

Zagrebačka Banka presented the award in the amount of 30,000 HRK / 4,000 EUR to Zrinko Ogresta, and Teleking presented the producer of the film A Blue Flower Ivan Maloča with a post-production package of picture and sound processing in the amount of 10,000 HRK / 1,300 EUR.

Due to the smaller number of films that were produced during the pandemic, only six Croatian and ten international films competed for the Golden Arenas. Click HERE for our FNE Podcast with Pavo Marinković earlier this year and HERE for the full list of films in the Croatian Competition.

Full list of awards:

Awards of the Croatian Programme

Grand Golden Arena for Best Festival Film

A Blue Flower

Directed by Zrinko Ogresta

Produced by Produced by Inter Film

Coproduced by Zilion film

Supported by the Croatian Audiovisual Centre, Film Center Serbia

Golden Arena for Best Director

Zrinko Ogresta for the film A Blue Flower

Golden Arena for Best Screenplay

Sandra Antolić, Ognjen Sviličić and Branko Schmidt for the film Once We Were Good for You

Directed by Branko Schmidt

Produced by TELEFILM d.o.o.

Coproduced by Oktavijan – filmska udruga, Mostar

Supported by the Croatian Audiovisual Centre

Golden Arena for Best Actress

Vanja Ćirić for the role of Mirjana in the film A Blue Flower

Golden Arena for Best Actor

Rene Bitorajac for the role of Dinko in the film Once We Were Good for You

Golden Arena for Best Supporting Actress

Danica Ćurčić for the role of Nela in the film Murina

Directed by Antoneta Alamat Kusijanović

Produced by Antitalent, RT Features

Coproduced by Spiritus Movens, SPOK Films, Staragara

Supported by the Croatian Audiovisual Centre, the Slovenian Film Centre, Viba Film, the Croatian Radiotelevision (HRT), RTV Slovenia

Breza Award for Best Debutant

Antoneta Alamat Kusijanović for the film Murina

Golden Arena for Best Cinematography

Marko Brdar for the film The Dawn

Directed by Dalibor Matanić

Produced by Kinorama

Coproduced by Ascent Film

Supported by the Croatian Audiovisual Centre

Golden Arena for Best Editing

Tomislav Pavlic for the film The Dawn

Golden Arena for Best Music

Alen Sinkauz and Nenad Sinkauz for the film The Dawn

Golden Arena for Best Sound Design

Mirko Perri and Julij Zornik for the film The Dawn

Awards of the International Programme

Golden Arena for Best Film

Nowhere Special (Italy)

Directed by Uberto Pasolini

Golden Arena for Best Croatian Minority CoProduction

Bad Luck Banging or Loony Porn (Romania, Luxembourg, Czech Republic, Croatia)

Directed by Radu Jude

Produced by Romania's microFILM

Coproduced by Paul Thiltges Distributions, endorfilm and Kinorama

Golden Arena for Best Croatian Contribution to a Minority CoProduction

Ankica Jurić Tilić for the film Bad Luck Banging or Loony Porn (Romania, Croatia)

Awards of the Critics Jury

Best Film in the Croatian Programme

A Blue Flower

Directed by Zrinko Ogresta

Best Film in the International Programme

Limbo (UK)

Directed by Ben Sharrock