Murina Secures Distribution Deal for UK and Ireland

ZAGREB: Cannes Camera d’Or winner Murina directed by Antoneta Alamat Kusijanović has been sold by The Match Factory to the UK and Ireland, where it will be distributed by Modern Films. Murina is a coproduction between Croatia, Brazil, the United States and Slovenia.

The theatrical release is planned for the spring of 2020, followed by VOD distribution on the platform Modern On Demand.

Following its premiere in Cannes, the film won the Golden Gate of Pula audience award, the Breza Award for the best debutant and the Golden Arena for Best Supporting Actress Danica Ćurčić at the national Pula Film Festival. Murina now heads over to the Sarajevo Film Festival, where it will screen on 17 August 2021, followed by domestic screenings at open-air cinemas and other venues across Croatia starting on 24 August 2020.

Murina was produced by Danijel Pek (Antitalent) and Rodrigo Teixeira (RT Features), and coproduced by Zdenka Gold (Spiritus Movens), Jožko Rutar (SPOK Films) and Miha Černec (Staragara). The film was supported by the Croatian Audiovisual Centre, the Slovenian Film Centre, Viba Film, the Croatian Radiotelevision (HRT) and RTV Slovenia.

Antoneta Alamat Kusijanović gained international attention with her short fiction film Into the Blue, which premiered at the 2017 Berlinale, where it won the Special Mention in the Generation 14plus competition. The film was later nominated for the student award of the American Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences.