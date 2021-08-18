Beta Film Acquires Croatian Crime Series The Silence

DUBROVNIK: German Beta Film has picked up international distribution rights to the crime series The Silence directed by Dalibor Matanic and produced by the Croatian company Drugi Plan . The series will have its world premiere at the NEM Dubrovnik , running 6-9 September 2021.

Based on the critically acclaimed books by the Croatian writer and journalist Drago Hedl, the six-hour drama follows a police detective, a reporter, and the wife of a politician, who are sucked into the terrible abyss that is underage human trafficking crossing Eastern Europe borders. The international cast includes Goran Bogdan, Darko Milas, Kseniya Mishina and Viktor Saraykin.

The series is produced by Drugi Plan and HRT in collaboration with Beta Film and Star Media.

This is the first international coproduction for Drugi Plan, which also provided production services for the period drama Hotel Portofino by Adam Wimpenny and starring Natascha McElhone, produced by EAGLE EYE in association with Beta Film.

In February 2020 it was announced that Beta Film had taken a majority stake in Drugi Plan.