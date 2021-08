ZAGREB: The Croatian Film Day will celebrate its 30 th edition with 76 new domestic films at the Tuškanac cinema in Zagreb from 12 to 16 September 2021.

There are five competition categories: animated film (eight titles), documentary (24 titles), experimental (11 titles), short and medium-length fiction film (12 titles) and commercial film and video (20 titles).

The programme also includes retrospectives, workshops about film criticism, panel discussions and a round table about the future of the Croatian Film Day.