NEM Dubrovnik 2021 Will Focus on Streaming Services

DUBROVNIK: NEM Dubrovnik 2021, which will be held 6-9 September, will focus heavily on the streaming business through a series of events that will bring together representatives of European TV channels, telecoms, sports streaming, distribution and production.

Introducing the new concept, the 2021 programme of this B2B event focusing on the development of the TV industry in the CEE region is organised through market, lectures, panels and screenings.

The world premiere of the new Croatian TV series The Silence directed by Dalibor Matanić and produced by Drugi plan is announced exclusively for the attendees of the event, together with the screening of the Russian TV series Dead Mountain: The Dyatlov Pass Incident. Both series will be distributed by German company Beta Film.

Dubrovnik will also host the finalists of the NEM Network screenwriting competition, who will have the opportunity to meet with potential partners, buyers and / or investors from the industry.

New Europe Market (NEM) is the collective name for several events organised by Mediavision, a Croatian agency specialising in marketing and business in the TV industry. Along with the already traditional NEM Dubrovnik, in 2019 its winter edition called NEM Zagreb was presented, dedicated to the creative side of the TV industry. And to keep professionals connected during the pandemic period of 2020, the NEM Network digital platform was introduced.