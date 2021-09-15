PRODUCTION: Filip Heraković's The Pelican Starts Filming in Croatia

RIJEKA: The Pelican / Pelikan, the debut feature by Filip Heraković, produced by Wolfgang & Dolly , started filming in the Croatian spa complex Istarske Toplice.

The film follows Josip, a goalkeeper recovering after an injury sustained during a holiday. The injury is so serious that his football career is also in question. Faced with a major life change, Josip goes through an identity crisis and decides to introduce himself as someone else, after being confused for a sales representative of robotic vacuum cleaners. Filip Heraković and Nikolina Bogdanović penned the script.

The main role is played by Edi Ćelić, actor of the Croatian National Theatre in Rijeka. The cast includes Lucija Barišić, Stojan Matavulj, Tanja Smoje, Ivan Glowatzky, Tena Nemet Brankov, Marko Petrić, Nina Sabo, Dražen Šivak, Valentina Lončarić and Goran Koši.

The film was awarded 107,000 EUR / 799,000 HRK by the Croatian Audiovisual Centre in the category of micro-budget films. Additional support was granted by the City of Rijeka. The total budget of the project is 133,700 EUR / 1m HRK, Tamara Babun, who is producing together with Matija Drniković, told FNE.

The shooting started on 6 September 2021 and will wrap at end of the month. It is taking place not only at Istarske Toplice, but also in a nearby municipality of Oprtalj and the city of Umag.

The film will be released in 2022.

Production Information:

Producer:

Wolfgang & Dolly (Croatia)

This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

Credits:

Director: Filip Heraković

Scriptwriters: Filip Heraković, Nikolina Bogdanović

DoP: Tomislav Krnić

Editor: Iva Ivan

Production designer: Željka Burić

Costume designer: Dubravka Skvrce

Cast: Edi Ćelić, Lucija Barišić, Stojan Matavulj, Tanja Smoje, Ivan Glowatzky, Tena Nemet Brankov, Marko Petrić, Nina Sabo, Dražen Šivak, Valentina Lončarić, Goran Koši, Gordan Marijanović, Vanja Gvozdić, Antonio Scarpa, Peđa Gvozdić, Antonio Abrescia