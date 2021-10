ZAGREB: Dalibor Matanić's The Dawn / Zora will premiere on 7 October 2021 on HBO GO, and will be shown on HBO on the same day at 8 p.m. The second part of the director's Trilogy of the Sun is produced by Croatia’s Kinorama in coproduction with Italy’s Ascent Film.

In 2020, The Dawn was the first Croatian film selected for the main competition of the Tallinn Black Nights Film Festival. It was screened in the summer of 2021 at the Karlovy Vary Film Festival in the Horizons section.

The production of the film was supported by the Croatian Audiovisual Centre, Eurimages, MiBACT – DGC, Friuli Venezia Giulia Audiovisual Fund, RAI Cinema, the Lazio Region.