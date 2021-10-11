FNE Oscar Watch 2022: Tereza37 to Represent Croatia in Oscar Race

ZAGREB: Tereza37 by Danilo Šerbedžija has been selected by the Filmmakers’ Association of Croatia as the Croatian candidate for the 94th Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences award in the Best International Feature Film category.

The film, which stars and is written by Lana Barić, follows a 37 years woman who, after several miscarriages, finds out that there is a possibility she is genetically incompatible with her husband. Pressured by her surroundings, she starts to question her marriage, which has fallen into a rut, triggering a series of events that will change her life.

Focus Media produced the film with support from the Croatian Audiovisual Centre.

The film premiered internationally at the 2020 Warsaw IFF and afterwards received several accolades, among them six Golden Arena Awards at the 2020 Pula FF including Best Croatian Film, Best Director and Best Script, and also the audience award at the 2020 Zagreb Film Festival. Lana Barić was awarded Best Actress at the Belgrade International Film Festival – FEST 2021, the 2021 Nòt Film Fest (Italy) and the 2021 LIFFE – Leskovac International Festival of Film Directing (Serbia).

Danilo Šerbedžija also won the annual national Vladimir Nazor Award, given by the Croatian Ministry of Culture in the field of cinema for Tereza37.

The 94th Academy Awards ceremony is due on 27 March 2022. A shortlist of 15 finalists will be announced on 21 December 2021 and the nominees will be announced on 8 February 2022.