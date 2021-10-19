RE-ACT Opens Call for Applications

The call is intended for feature films, documentary and experimental projects, as well as long and short animated films.
The scheme supports a maximum of eight projects with a minimum financial support of 10,000 EUR per project per year.
Eligible projects involve at least two coproducers from partnering countries and supported by at least one of the RE-ACT member funds or a supranational fund, the projects preferably thematically linking the territories of Croatia, Friuli Venezia Giulia, Serbia and Slovenia.
The winners will be announced during the When East Meets West Co-Production Forum in Trieste, in January 2022.
Click HERE for more information.