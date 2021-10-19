RE-ACT Opens Call for Applications

ZAGREB: Applications for the 7th edition of the co-development funding of coproduction projects from RE-ACT (Regional Audiovisual Cooperation and Training) can be sent till 15 November 2021.

The call is intended for feature films, documentary and experimental projects, as well as long and short animated films.

The scheme supports a maximum of eight projects with a minimum financial support of 10,000 EUR per project per year.

Eligible projects involve at least two coproducers from partnering countries and supported by at least one of the RE-ACT member funds or a supranational fund, the projects preferably thematically linking the territories of Croatia, Friuli Venezia Giulia, Serbia and Slovenia.

The winners will be announced during the When East Meets West Co-Production Forum in Trieste, in January 2022.

