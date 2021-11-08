FESTIVALS: Zagreb Film Festival Announces 2021 Competition Programmes

“The lack of capacity in city cinemas and the closing of Kino Europa are the reasons behind the return to the SC Cinema, but that brings us happy memories of our first festival years. This year is also the celebration of Croatian film, which is heralded by the national premiere of The Staffroom by Sonja Tarokić in the feature film competition and ten Croatian shorts in the Checkers programme”, festival director Boris T. Matić told FNE.
The jury of the feature film competition will include renowned Croatian cinematographer Vanja Černjul, Serbian director and the winner of last year’s Golden Pram award Ivan Ikić, and the Romanian actress and activist Katia Pascariu. The jury of the Checkers and the International short film competition is Montenegrin director Ivan Bakrač, Slovenian director Rok Biček, and Croatian director and the winner of last year’s Checkers award Sara Grgurić.
Main competition programme for feature films:
As Far As I Can Walk (Serbia, Luxembourg, France, Bulgaria, Lithuania)
Directed by Stefan Arsenijević
Produced by Art & Popcorn
Coproduced by Les Films Fauves, Surprise Alley, Chouchkov Brothers, ArtBox
Compartment No. 6 (Finland, Russia, Estonia, Germany)
Directed by Juho Kuosmanen
Produced by Aamu Film Company
Coproduced by Achtung Panda!, Amrion Productions, CTB Film Company
Feathers (France, Egypt, The Netherlands, Greece)
Directed by Omar El Zohairy
Great Freedom (Austria, Germany)
Directed by Sebastian Meise
Happening (France)
Directed by Audrey Diwan
Hive (Kosovo, Switzerland, Macedonia, Albania)
Directed by Blerta Basholli
Produced by Ikonë Studio
Coproduced by Industria Film, Alva Film, Black Cat Production, Albasky Film, RTS Radio Télévision Suisse
Lamb (Iceland, Sweden, Poland)
Directed by Valdimar Jóhannsson
Produced by Go to Sheep
Coproduced by Black Spark Film & TV, Madants, Film i Vast, Chimney, Rabbithole Productions, Helgi Jóhannsson
Supported by the Polish Film Institute and Creative-Europe MEDIA
Queen of Glory (USA)
Directed by Nana Mensah
The Man Who Sold His Skin (Tunisia, France, Belgium, Sweden, Germany)
Directed by Kaouther Ben Hania
The Staffroom (Croatia)
Directed by Sonja Tarokić
Produced by Kinorama
Titane (France)
Directed by Julia Ducournau
Off competition:
Not So Friendly Neighbourhood Affair (Bosnia and Herzegovina, Turkey)
Directed by Danis Tanović
Produced by Obala Art Centar
Coproduced by TRT, Poetika Film Produksiyon Reklam Ve Organizasyon
Checkers competition for short films includes:
A Moving Target (Croatia)
Directed by Marko Dugonjić
Produced by Eclectica
Alone (Croatia)
Directed by Borna Zidarić
Produced by Academy of Dramatic Art (Zagreb)
Bulky Waste (Croatia)
Directed by Andrija Tomić
Produced by Academy of Dramatic Art (Zagreb)
Everything Ahead (Croatia)
Directed by Mate Ugrin
Produced by Dinaridi film
Fall of Our Summer (Croatia)
Directed by Karlo Vorih
Produced by Academy of Dramatic Art (Zagreb)
Horticulture (Croatia)
Directed by Silva Ćapin
Produced by Eclectica
Incendiary (Croatia)
Directed by David Gašo
Produced by Academy of Dramatic Art (Zagreb)
Libero (Croatia)
Directed by Mladen Stanić
Produced by Zagreb film
Loose (Croatia)
Directed by Paula Skelin
Produced by Eclectica
Rockets (Croatia)
Directed by Saša Poštić, Pavle Kocanjer
Produced by Blank