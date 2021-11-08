08-11-2021

FESTIVALS: Zagreb Film Festival Announces 2021 Competition Programmes

    The Staffroom by Sonja Tarokić The Staffroom by Sonja Tarokić credit: Kinorama

    ZAGREB: The 19th Zagreb Film Festival will take place 14 - 21 November 2021 in Cinema SC, Tuškanac Cinema, &TD Theatre, Urania hub and HUB 385, as well as on online platforms kinoeuropa.hr i croatian.film, featuring 134 film titles divided into five competition programmes, four side programmes, KinoKino festival for children, and Industry, a programme aimed at educating and connecting film professionals.

    “The lack of capacity in city cinemas and the closing of Kino Europa are the reasons behind the return to the SC Cinema, but that brings us happy memories of our first festival years. This year is also the celebration of Croatian film, which is heralded by the national premiere of The Staffroom by Sonja Tarokić in the feature film competition and ten Croatian shorts in the Checkers programme”, festival director Boris T. Matić told FNE.

    The jury of the feature film competition will include renowned Croatian cinematographer Vanja Černjul, Serbian director and the winner of last year’s Golden Pram award Ivan Ikić, and the Romanian actress and activist Katia Pascariu. The jury of the Checkers and the International short film competition is Montenegrin director Ivan Bakrač, Slovenian director Rok Biček, and Croatian director and the winner of last year’s Checkers award Sara Grgurić.

    Main competition programme for feature films:

    As Far As I Can Walk (Serbia, Luxembourg, France, Bulgaria, Lithuania)
    Directed by Stefan Arsenijević
    Produced by Art & Popcorn
    Coproduced by Les Films Fauves, Surprise Alley, Chouchkov Brothers, ArtBox

    Compartment No. 6 (Finland, Russia, Estonia, Germany)
    Directed by Juho Kuosmanen
    Produced by Aamu Film Company
    Coproduced by Achtung Panda!, Amrion Productions, CTB Film Company

    Feathers (France, Egypt, The Netherlands, Greece)
    Directed by Omar El Zohairy

    Great Freedom (Austria, Germany)
    Directed by Sebastian Meise

    Happening (France)
    Directed by Audrey Diwan

    Hive (Kosovo, Switzerland, Macedonia, Albania)
    Directed by Blerta Basholli
    Produced by Ikonë Studio
    Coproduced by Industria Film, Alva Film, Black Cat Production, Albasky Film, RTS Radio Télévision Suisse

    Lamb (Iceland, Sweden, Poland)
    Directed by Valdimar Jóhannsson
    Produced by Go to Sheep
    Coproduced by Black Spark Film & TV, Madants, Film i Vast, Chimney, Rabbithole Productions, Helgi Jóhannsson
    Supported by the Polish Film Institute and Creative-Europe MEDIA

    Queen of Glory (USA)
    Directed by Nana Mensah

    The Man Who Sold His Skin (Tunisia, France, Belgium, Sweden, Germany)
    Directed by Kaouther Ben Hania

    The Staffroom (Croatia)
    Directed by Sonja Tarokić
    Produced by Kinorama

    Titane (France)
    Directed by Julia Ducournau

    Off competition:

    Not So Friendly Neighbourhood Affair (Bosnia and Herzegovina, Turkey)
    Directed by Danis Tanović
    Produced by Obala Art Centar
    Coproduced by TRT, Poetika Film Produksiyon Reklam Ve Organizasyon

    Checkers competition for short films includes:

    A Moving Target (Croatia)
    Directed by Marko Dugonjić
    Produced by Eclectica

    Alone (Croatia)
    Directed by Borna Zidarić
    Produced by Academy of Dramatic Art (Zagreb)

    Bulky Waste (Croatia)
    Directed by Andrija Tomić
    Produced by Academy of Dramatic Art (Zagreb)

    Everything Ahead (Croatia)
    Directed by Mate Ugrin
    Produced by Dinaridi film

    Fall of Our Summer (Croatia)
    Directed by Karlo Vorih
    Produced by Academy of Dramatic Art (Zagreb)

    Horticulture (Croatia)
    Directed by Silva Ćapin
    Produced by Eclectica

    Incendiary (Croatia)
    Directed by David Gašo
    Produced by Academy of Dramatic Art (Zagreb)

    Libero (Croatia)
    Directed by Mladen Stanić
    Produced by Zagreb film

    Loose (Croatia)
    Directed by Paula Skelin
    Produced by Eclectica

    Rockets (Croatia)
    Directed by Saša Poštić, Pavle Kocanjer
    Produced by Blank

